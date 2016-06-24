AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Mayor of Encinitas Kristin Gaspar Weighs in on School Board Yoga

The Mike Slater Show

Mayor of Encinitas Kristin Gaspar Weighs in on School Board Yoga Decision

The Mike Slater Show recently welcomed the mayor of Encinitas, Kristin Gaspar, on to talk about this yoga fiasco going on in Encinitas. She also has some stories to share, as this is not the first instance where the school board has done something on the shady side. 

With three young kids of her own who are all in the Encinitas school district, Kristin removed her proverbial mayoral hat and spoke with Mike as a concerned parent. Not the type to sit back, she took a short departure from the yoga drama to take us to a farm lab where a pound of celery will set you back a cool $1,500. 

Ready to have your mind blown? Check out this video and catch the full interview below.

"Overall, the priorities are getting a bit skewed. There's a major disconnect from the priorities of the parents and the priorities of the school board. When you can't fund the basic curriculum including science and technology, then its my feeling that you can't fund the enhancement. " 

Listen to Mike and Kristin's full interview below! 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17463.mp3

