Dr. David Jeremiah: We're Electing a President, Not a Pastor

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Every Friday on the show, we welcome Dr. David Jeremiah, senior pastor at Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, for a few words.

Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump met with close to 1,000 evangelical leaders in New York last week, including Dr. Jeremiah. Trump answered questions about the future of the Supreme Court, his stance on Israel, and how he would help local Christian organizations reach out to Hispanic communities. While some leaders are still undecided on whether or not they will endorse Donald Trump should he become the Republican nominee, Dr. Jeremiah makes a great point with this reminder: