Some Things Shouldn’t be Decided by the People

All of this was, perhaps, predictable, as some political scientists and historians have warned that a simple yes-or-no public referendum can be a terrible way to make a decision with such complex repercussions. The process looks like direct democracy in its purest form, and it was celebrated as such by many Leave campaigners after the vote. But David A. Bell, a Princeton historian writing in The New Republic four years ago as Greece was preparing for a referendum on its bailout, argues that the result is much more often anti-democratic.

Will Artificial Turf Kill You?

In February, three federal agencies announced the launch of a joint study on the safety of recycled tire crumb in fields and playgrounds, saying existing studies do not adequately evaluate the health risks of tire crumb exposure.The coalition, which includes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, plans to present initial findings by the end of the year.

Obama has Sold 52k Guns a Day Since He was PREZ- Hillary Will Move More

Under Obama, background checks for guns reached 141.4 million through the end of May, amounting to sales of about 52,600 a day, according to the FBI. Last year, the FBI conducted more than 23 million background checks, which are generally used to figure sales of new and used weapons.

Media Hoaxed Over Brexit Redo Petition

The 4 Chan Bots represent the ultimate failure of the Remainstream Media.

The BBC’s desperate shilling for Remain will come under increasing scrutiny as we exclusively reveal that the supposed ‘popular petition’ for a second referendum – wholly illegal and unworkable, and unprecedented in British history – is a prank by notorious sh*tposters 4 Chan.

