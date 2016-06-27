One Paseo: Everything You Need to Know

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

There's been a lot of buzz lately over the future of Carmel Valley's One Paseo project. The One Paseo project is a mixed-use development that will combine offices, retail, and residences in a quaint, village-like environment on an empty 23.6-acre lot south of Del Mar Heights Road, between El Camino Real and High Bluff Drive. And Monday afternoon, the San Diego City Council approved the downsized One Paseo project during a meeting at Golden Hall.

The project was approved by the San Diego City Council last fall, but the approval was met by a loud local outcry. Opponents of the project are concerned about a significant increase to already-congested traffic. Like-minded residents collected 60,000 signatures that overturned the San Diego City Council's 2015 approval of the One Paseo project, bringing a revamped version of the project back in front of City Council members for another vote Monday, June 27.

Councilman Chris Cate joined the Mike Slater Show for a question and answer session, explaining why he thinks that voting again to approve the One Paseo project is a move in the right direction.

In addition to Councilman Cate's encouraging rhetoric, the spokesperson for Kilroy Developments, Rachel Laing, has a few more reasons why One Paseo will be a positive addition to an already stellar community.

