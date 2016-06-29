Another Ramadan Bombing, Groper at SDSU Arrested Again

Istanbul: Another Ramadan Bombing

A German woman named Duygu, who was at passport control entering Turkey, said she threw herself onto the floor when she heard the sound of the explosion. Several witnesses also reported hearing gunfire shortly before the attacks. "Everyone started running away. Everywhere was covered with blood and body parts. I saw bullet holes on the doors," she said outside the airport.

Hillary and Donald in Heat—a DEAD HEAT!

AFTER Outspending Trump by 20M in June

The Elites need to rise up against the ignorant masses

It is necessary to say that people are deluded and that the task of leadership is to un-delude them. Is that “elitist”? Maybe it is; maybe we have become so inclined to celebrate the authenticity of all personal conviction that it is now elitist to believe in reason, expertise, and the lessons of history. If so, the party of accepting reality must be prepared to take on the party of denying reality, and its enablers among those who know better. If that is the coming realignment, we should embrace it.

GROPER at SDSU Arrested AGAIN

According to police, Robbie Shumate, 28, was arrested a second time after allegedly harassing women at San Diego City College.San Diego City College campus police said around ten female students reported Shumate harassing them and aggressively asking them for their phone number on Tuesday morning.

