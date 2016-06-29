Are we "culturally appropriating" every single day?

Cultural appropriation seems to be one of latest buzz words in the last year or so. It's a term that people use to claim others are not allowed to do because it appropriates a particular culture, ethnicity or nationality. There's a story of a third grade student in Collingswood, New Jersey, who, at an end-of-the-year school party, made a rather innocuous comment using the term "brownies." Also in the news, actress Vanessa Hudgens has been accused of "culturally appropriating" Native Americans by wearing a purple dreamcatcher as part of her outfit. Outrage and hilarity ensued.

AM 760's Brett Winterble ponders the question that if "cultural appropriation" is a real thing and something with people should be concerned: are we engaging in such a metaphorical "crime" every single day with such appropriations?

