Bringing Comfort to Veterans, One Quilt at a Time

We have a lot of people to thank for the freedom that we as Americans will be celebrating this weekend, and a very special group of ladies in San Diego's North County and in Mira Mesa are working really hard to make sure that our veterans feel honored and appreciated.

The ladies of Quilts of Valor work tirelessly to cut, stitch, and create a unique and beautiful quilt for each and every vet who receives one of their handmade "comfort quilts."

Quilts Of Valor are stitched with love, prayers and healing thoughts. A Quilt of Valor is a generous lap-sized quilt pieced and quilted by the loving and appreciative hands of hundreds of volunteers across the nation. We know that freedom isn't free, and the cost of our freedom is the dedication of the men and women who serve in our military. A Quilt of Valor is meant to say Thank You for your service, sacrifice, and valor. The quilt is mean to offer comfort, and to remind the recipients that they are forever in our thoughts and hearts. (Info Source: Quilts of Valor)

On the top deck of the USS Midway Wednesday, June 29, retired Navy Commander Glenn Tierney was honored for his 30 years of service in the United States Navy.

Commander Tierney's tour of duty begin with World War II in 1942 and later included the Korean and Vietnam wars.

He estimates that he made at least 400 nighttime landings on various aircraft carriers throughout his years serving in the Navy.

Last year, the ladies of Quilts of Valor Mira Mesa made 97 quilts. Thirty seven were sent to Camp Pendleton's Wounded Warrior Regiment, 26 were awarded to local veterans, and the remaining 14 were sent across the United States to other deserving vets.

To request a quilt, donate to Quilts of Valor, or to join these amazing quilters and get in on the action, check out Quilts of Valor Mira Mesa and Quilts of Valor North County for more information!