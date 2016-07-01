Bud Fink: What's Worth Fighting For

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Bud Fink, a former tank commander in World War II, is a favorite guest on The Mike Slater Show and took some time to have a chat with Mike today about all things patriotic. Fink, a spry 90-year old who lives at home, keeps up with his gardening, and enjoys public speaking around San Diego, joined the military at 17 years old, a day after Pearl Harbor was bombed.

One of these young high school kids asked me if I would do it again. I thought about that and said, 'I don't think so.' But you know, when those kids came down and started shaking my hand and I looked at their faces, you know what? I'd do it again. These kids were wonderful! We always talk the bad kids in this country, but we never talk about the good ones, who go to school, make careers, and raise families. And I looked at those faces and said, 'By God, they ARE worth fighting for!'

