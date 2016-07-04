Jan Goldsmith Joins the Mike Slater Show

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!More >>
San Diego's City Attorney, Jan Goldsmith, recently joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about the Chargers needing a two-thirds vote to pass the stadium, as well as the questionable meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch, and why that's not a good look.
Referencing the controversial meeting, Mike seeks a lawyer's opinion and poses this hypothetical scenario to Goldsmith: If you were investigating someone for a crime, would you ever meet with their husband on a private jet?
Jan's response:
No, absolutely not! It's the first rule of prosecution, in that you have an ethical duty as a prosecutor, and not be swayed by a third party or an outside influence. So no, not an informal meeting.
Catch their full conversation below!
