Jan Goldsmith Joins the Mike Slater Show

San Diego's City Attorney, Jan Goldsmith, recently joined The Mike Slater Show to talk about the Chargers needing a two-thirds vote to pass the stadium, as well as the questionable meeting between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch, and why that's not a good look.

Referencing the controversial meeting, Mike seeks a lawyer's opinion and poses this hypothetical scenario to Goldsmith: If you were investigating someone for a crime, would you ever meet with their husband on a private jet?

Jan's response:

No, absolutely not! It's the first rule of prosecution, in that you have an ethical duty as a prosecutor, and not be swayed by a third party or an outside influence. So no, not an informal meeting.

Catch their full conversation below!

