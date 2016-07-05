UT Obsesses Over Pay - Hillary Skates - Too Dumb to Govern?

Income Inequality Obsession as UT outs CEO Pay - how’d the pols, professors and the hacks do in 2016?

But Illumina’s Jay Flatley is an example of how important stock has become in CEO pay packages. He topped the list as San Diego’s highest paid CEO, corralling $128.85 million last year based on the Union-Tribune’s system of calculating executive pay. Of Flatley’s total compensation last year, only $2.2 million was in cash. The rest was equity. In 2014, Flatley’s compensation was $105 million.

While that’s a lot of money, Illumina’s shareholders have no problem with Flatley’s pay. The company’s shareholder advisory vote on executive compensation passed overwhelmingly in May.what about the voters—you know the Shareholders?

Hillary Skated - WAS THERE Ever Really a Question?

Who owns it? Well it’s not Hillary. Every voter who voted for Obama and everyone who failed to show up in 2012 to defeat him, pure and simple folks. We will have more on this today at 2 on the Brett Winterble Show.

Can’t blame her!

Is she too dumb to govern? Hillary was extremely careless in handling secrets and her incompetent staff was doubly so. What about her competency claim? Its THRASHED—like Lois Lerner’s Hard Drives

