SEAL trainee death ruled homicide, Obama keeps 8400 troops in Afghanistan

Death of Navy SEAL Trainee Ruled a Homicide

Video surveillance obtained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) shows that when Lovelace was struggling during a swimming exercise, one instructor pointed him out to a second one in the water, who approached him, dunked and then followed him around the pool for five more minutes, according to a report obtained from the San Diego County medical examiner’s office.

Read More Here >>>

3 New Attacks Against Homeless in SD

Just after 5 a.m., San Diego Police were called to State and West E Streets, near the federal courthouse, where a man was injured. Officials have confirmed someone attempted to set a man on fire.

Read More Here >>>

Obama to Keep 8400 Troops in Afghanistan into Next Year

President Obama said on Wednesday that he planned to leave 8,400 American troops in Afghanistan, deferring a decision to cut the deployment to 5,500, and underlining that the United States will remain militarily entangled there for the foreseeable future.

Read More Here >>>

GOOFY- DEMS Plan Silly Stunts in Cleveland

The DNC plan notes that the party’s efforts in Cleveland will cost in excess of $800,000. In addition to 16 staffers on the ground, the party will have numerous surrogates available for media interviews and an RV to “serve as a mobile billboard” and green room. The plan was honed when the GOP field narrowed to Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, and John Kasich. Subsequent updates focused primarily on “gimmicks” to ridicule Trump.

Read More Here >>>

AP Fact Checks Hillary Clinton lied over Email Claims

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!