Rep Jordan: Hillary Committed Perjury to Congress, Will California Thrive Again?

Rep Jim Jordan: Hillary Committed Perjury to Congress

Clinton told the Benghazi committee that she had turned over “all my work related emails” from her private email server to the government; that there was “nothing marked classified on my e-mails”; and that her attorneys “went through every single e-mail.”

According to Comey, all of those statements were false.

Read More Here >>>

Will California Ever Thrive Again?

One is an elite, out-of-touch caste along the fashionable Pacific Ocean corridor that runs the state and has the money to escape the real-life consequences of its own unworkable agendas.The other is a huge underclass in central, rural and foothill California that cannot flee to the coast and suffers the bulk of the fallout from Byzantine state regulations, poor schools and the failure to assimilate recent immigrants from some of the poorest areas in the world.

Read More Here >>>

1898 Dead People in OH Got Food Stamps Last Year

Nearly 2000 beneficiaries of the food stamp program continued to receive benefits after their deaths in Ohio, according to an audit from the state’s auditor

Read More Here >>>

The Obama administration spent billions in health care dollars without congressional authority, a GOP report said

Read More Here >>>

Byrne Book Tops Best Seller List While Clinton Team Pushes Media Blackout

What’s worse is despite the intense popularity and interest from Americans—as evidenced by the fact the book is selling at the top of almost all charts amid an intense election year—the entire mainstream media and all the major networks have barred their reporters and anchors from covering the book because Hillary Clinton doesn’t like what Gary Byrne exposes.

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!