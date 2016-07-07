Biographer's Corner: Stacy Cordery

Original air date: 6/20

Every Monday at 11 a.m., The Mike Slater Show features the Biographer of the Week, during which Slater poses the same question to every guest: what are three characteristics of this person you've written about that best define them and how can we apply those characteristics to our lives?

This week Slater welcomed Stacy Cordery the author of Juliette Gordon Low: The Remarkable Founder of the Girl Scouts.

Cordery described Low with the following three characteristics: generous, driven and a visionary. As Cordery told Slater, she hoped during their interview to provide insight into a woman many have not heard of and shared how Low was inspired to start the Girl Scouts.

