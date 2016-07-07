Biographer's Corner: Dave Kindred

Every Monday at 11 a.m., The Mike Slater Show features the Biographer of the Week, during which Slater poses the same question to every guest: what are three characteristics of this person you've written about that best define them and how can we apply those characteristics to our lives?

This week Slater welcomed Dave Kindred the author of Sound and Fury: Two Powerful Lives, One Fateful Friendship, which focuses on Muhammad Ali’s relationship with Howard Cosell.

Kindred has been writing about Ali since 1966 and knew the heavyweight champion well.

As Kindred tells Slater in this audio clip, he identifies Ali’s three characteristics as: confidence, purpose in life and joy:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17436.mp3