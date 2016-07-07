Biographer's Corner: Neil Harris

Every Monday at 11 a.m., The Mike Slater Show features the Biographer of the Week, during which Slater poses the same question to every guest: what are three characteristics of this person you've written about that best define them and how can we apply those characteristics to our lives?

This week Slater welcomed Neil Harris the author of Humbug: The Art of P. T. Barnum.

Harris said Barnum never liked to work hard and needed to find a job that didn’t involve farming, adding that at an early age, he lived "off his wits." Harris described Barnum’s three characteristics as: creative, persistent and self-confident.

Harris also told Slater about a quote that was a thread throughout Barnum’s life: "People don’t mind being deceived when they could be amused."

Harris explains this quote and draws parallels between Barnum and Donald Trump in this audio clip:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17437.mp3