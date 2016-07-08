US Mourns for Dallas, Unemployment Rises, Stein Offers Sanders Green Party Ticket

Dallas Cop Killer Wanted to Kill ‘Whites,’ ‘Cops’

Dallas Police Chief David Brown says a suspect in the overnight attack that killed five police officers, wounded seven others and wounded two civilians said he was upset over the recent police shootings of black men and wanted to kill white people.

Read More Here >>>



Anti Cop Rhetoric to Blame for Dallas

Read More Here >>>



Unemployment up to 4.9%

Read More Here >>>

Jill Stein Offers Bernie Sanders Top of the Green Party Ticket

Stein insisted that her presidential bid has a viable “near term goal” of reaching 15% in national polling, which would enable her to stand alongside presumptive nominees Clinton and Donald Trump in televised election debates.But in a potentially destabilising move for the Democratic party, and an exciting one for Sanders’ supporters, the Green Party candidate said she was willing to stand aside for Sanders.

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!