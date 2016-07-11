Attacks on Police: Inspired or Directed?

Are Radicals and Terrorists Directing Cop Killings or just benefitting from them

Similar questions have been raised by international terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State group: How is the network encouraging and directing attacks? Is it a coordinated effort or are the attacks simply a byproduct of hate speech espoused by the groups on social media?

Read More Here >>>

BLM Supporter Attacks Cop on Facebook Goes to Cops House gets Shot

Authorities said Tyler Gebhard, 20, and the officer were acquainted, and Gebhard made Facebook threats to the officer's family and “uninvolved members of the community” in advance of the Saturday encounter with the unidentified officer.

Gebhard threw a 50-pound concrete planter through the window and entered the Lakeshire residence as the officer's wife, mother-in-law and two young children struggled to escape through a bedroom window, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. The off-duty officer shot and killed Gebhard.

Read More Here >>>

FB Sued for 1B over being a Medium for Terror

Lawyers filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Facebook Inc., alleging it allowed the Palestinian militant Hamas group to use it as a medium to carry out attacks that killed four Americans and wounded one in Israel, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Read More Here >>>

