Kit Cummings: Walk a mile before you judge

Mike was joined by Kit Cummings, who is the founder and president of the Power of Peace Project, Inc. Kit, an internationally known speaker, teacher, and author, travels the country going to the most dangerous prisons and challenges the inmates to be better.

Recently, the peace activist marched with the Black Lives Matters movement in Atlanta. Mike asked Kit why he was motivated to join the march, here's his response:

Well, everybody wants to shout and talk about what they believe, whether they're against it or for it, you know. People are angry. I believe that you don't have the right to speak much about it if you haven't experienced it. So I went down, I happen to be a white man, and I happen to believe in walking a mile before you judge.

check out Kit's latest book, Peace Behind the Wire; A Nonviolent Resolution.

