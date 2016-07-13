Trump Back to SD for Fundraiser, Micah X Bought AK47 on FB!

Trump Back to SD for Fundraiser

With the choice of a running mate and the Republican National Convention looming, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to appear Wednesday evening at a Rancho Santa Fe fundraiser, where organizers hope to raise as much as $300,000 from some couples.

DJT Looks to Raise 4M

UH OH—Debt to double as Percentage of GDP over Next 30 Years

Federal debt held by the public in 2008 was equal to 39 percent of GDP, and has risen to 75 percent of GDP today. The budget office predicts this debt will rise to 86 percent of GDP in 2026 and to 141 percent in 2046, which would be the highest ratio of debt to GDP ever recorded. The current high ratio of 106 percent was recorded just after World War II.

What about the FACEBOOK Loophole? Micah X Bought AK47 on FB!

Micah Johnson never balked at the $600 asking price for an AK-47 assault rifle. The buy was arranged via Facebook, and consummated in the parking lot of a Target.Seller Colton Crews forgot about the deal until last week, when ex-Army reservist Johnson killed five Dallas police officers — and federal investigators tracked Crews down.

Swing State Stunner: Trump Edge in Key States

New swing-state polls released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University show Trump leading Clinton in Florida and Pennsylvania — and tied in the critical battleground state of Ohio. In three of the states that matter most in November, the surveys point to a race much closer than the national polls, which have Clinton pegged to a significant, mid-single-digit advantage over Trump, suggest.

Trump Wants Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Resign

-Brett Winterble

