Sanders in studio with Brett

Jerry Sanders joins us in studio Thursday to talk about the latest SD Chamber of Commerce numbers at 5:30 p.m.!

Just in: Donald Trump to name Indiana Gov. Mike Pence as his vice presidential running mate, sources say.

Faulconer says NO on 57! WE agree!

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Wednesday that he will lead statewide efforts against Proposition 57, a November ballot measure that would make it easier for thousands of California inmates to get released earlier. Faulconer said at a downtown news conference that the measure would threaten public safety and potentially increase crime rates by letting some violent felons out of prison more quickly.

Rasmussen- Trump up +7 Over Hillary

The latest Rasmussen Reports weekly White House Watch survey of Likely U.S. Voters finds Trump with 44% support to Clinton’s 37%. Thirteen percent (13%) favor some other candidate, and six percent (6%) are undecided.

FBI Secret Gag Orders in Hillary Email Case

The FBI has confirmed to a senior Republican senator that agents were sworn to secrecy -- and subject to lie detector tests -- in the Hillary Clinton email probe, an extensive measure one former agent said could have a "chilling effect."

HS Federation Calls for Limiting Pitches to Protect Kids’ Arms – WE AGREE!

The National Federation of State High School Associations has directed its members to regulate the number of pitches a high school player can throw in a game amid growing concerns about overworking young arms.The federation did not proscribe a specific number , but a limit must be established by next season, said Elliot Hopkins, the NFHS director of sports and student services. The limits will go into effect in the spring of 2017.

