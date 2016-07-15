Terror in France- AGAIN, FBI Joins Hunt for SD Homeless Killer

Terror in France- AGAIN

Tunisian Terrorist was known to the cops. He was said to be a resident of Nice, who was known to police in connection with theft and violence offences. Tunisian security sources say Bouhlel, who is married with three children, came from the town of Msaken - six miles outside the tourist resort of Sousse.

ISIS Celebrates

“Oh France, you and the all Europe will never be secure until we will live secure on every inch in the land of the Caliphate,” wrote one ISIS supporter whose Twitter account has since been suspended. “This is the beginning of the attack to take the holy revenge for the killing of Abu Omar Shishani, may Allah accept him,” a jihadi posted on the ISIS al-Minbar forum shortly after the attack.

FBI Joins Hunt for SD Homeless Killer

SDPD Captain Dave Nisleit said the department asked for the FBI’s help last week in creating a serial-killer profile. Investigators are also searching national records for any similar sprees and have warned California police departments to be on the lookout for crimes that fit the pattern.

NEVERTRUMP Demolished at RNC Rules Committee

While an attempt can still be made to try to unbind delegates from Trump, the committee voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposed amendment to allow delegates to vote their conscience and ignore the results of primaries and caucuses in their states. Kendal Unruh, a delegate from Colorado and a leader of the effort to stop Trump, offered the amendment.

“That is a God-given right,” Unruh said. “It should not be taken away by the RNC, by any party or by the state.”Delegates defeated the amendment on a voice vote, but the vote to end debate on the measure was 77 to 21.

Allen West: It’s Time to End this Now

No more just moving on after we bury our dead and have 96 hours of intense media coverage. No more insidious “sit-ins” about gun control by petulant left wing progressive socialists. Alexander the Great said, “I would not fear an army of lions if led by sheep, but I would fear an army of sheep if led by a lion.” It is time to select lions to lead this nation — men and women of courage and resolve, not petty apologists and Islamist sympathizers.

-Brett Winterble

