Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Brett Winterble and Mike Slater have made the journey to the Buckeye state for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Here's a recap of Day 1 at the with The Mike Slater Show and The Brett Winterble Show!