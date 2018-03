Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Brett, Mike, and their producers made it through Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, and they have high hopes for Day 2. Check out who the 760 boys were rubbing shoulders with!

Here’s the picture @slaterradio and Don King… He’s wearing a jean jacket with Mt. Rushmore on it! pic.twitter.com/Ji6iskpqN8 — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) July 19, 2016

Delegates casting their votes now! pic.twitter.com/QSv0kQMuUP — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) July 19, 2016

On the floor for the delegate vote for #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/6sRrPk2cdv — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) July 19, 2016