History was made last night as Donald Trump Secured the Nomination of the Republican Party.

Flap over Donald Trump Jr’s Plagarism Which Wasn’t

Does Trump want to just make America Great Again, while Pence does the work?

According to the Kasich adviser (who spoke only under the condition that he not be named), Donald Jr. wanted to make him an offer nonetheless: Did he have any interest in being the most powerful vice president in history?When Kasich’s adviser asked how this would be the case, Donald Jr. explained that his father’s vice president would be in charge of domestic and foreign policy.Then what, the adviser asked, would Trump be in charge of? “Making America great again” was the casual reply.

Bizarre—If Trump wins a Coup is not impossible in America

Americans viewing the recent failed coup attempt in Turkey as some exotic foreign news story -- the latest, violent yet hardly unusual political development to occur in a region constantly beset by turmoil -- should pause to consider that the prospect of similar instability would not be unfathomable in this country if Donald Trump were to win the presidency.

WHAT THE 12B Ford Carrier Not Ready To Fight?

The $12.9 billion USS Gerald R. Ford -- the most expensive warship ever built -- may struggle to launch and recover aircraft, mount a defense and move munitions, according to the Pentagon's top weapons tester. On-board systems for those tasks have poor or unknown reliability issues, according to a June 28 memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

Pokeman Go takes Bosnians into Minefields

A Bosnian de-mining charityposted a warning on Facebookurging "Pokémon Go" players to exercise caution after hearing concerning reports, according to the BBC.

"We received information that some users of the Pokemon Go app in Bosnia were going to places which are a risk for mines, in search of a pokemon," Posavina bez mina wrote on Facebook.

