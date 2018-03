Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Day 3 for The Brett Winterble Show and The Mike Slater Show from the RNC in Cleveland, Ohio! Mike, Brett, and their producers have been cramming in an incredible number of interviews, Facebook Lives, and a great all-around view of their experience. Take a look at their Day 3 recap!

Great energy at the RNC Convention tonight! pic.twitter.com/DaJrvHttUY — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) July 21, 2016

Maybe Cruz will take #neverTrump and run 5th party. #footnote2history — Brett Winterble (@WinterbleShow) July 21, 2016