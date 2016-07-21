Cruz defended his refusal to endorse Trump, Pence Brings it

It's the Post Fireworks Edition of the RNC Winterble Show First Cut for July 21, 2016

Trump Will Speak Tonight

Ted Cruz says Im not in the habit of endorsing people who insult my wife and father

Ted Cruz on Thursday strongly defended his refusal to endorse Donald Trump during his Republican National Convention speech, saying he's not "in the habit" of backing politicians who attack his family.

"I am not in the habit of supporting people who attack my wife and attack my father," Cruz said at a morning meeting where he faced sharp questions from the Texas delegation in Cleveland.

Read More Here >>>

Pence Brings it

Read More Here >>>

Trump Rattles NATO Free Riders- Subscription Required

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!