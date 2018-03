Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

The fourth and final day for Mike Slater, Brett Winterble, and their trusty producers at the RNC in Cleveland! A patriotic whirlwind that included dozens of speakers, interviews with legends from a parking garage-made-media-row, and, of course, Donald & Family. Take a look at their final day of behind the scenes action!

We are live on the final night of the Republican National Convention! #RNCinCLE pic.twitter.com/XP18HoVPhP — AM 760 KFMB (@760kfmb) July 22, 2016

Hillary Clinton gives you death destruction terrorism and weakness @realDonaldTrump makes it sound like a law firm from hell — Brett Winterble (@WinterbleShow) July 22, 2016

Ivanka stole dem talking points and Trump is the man to protect gay Americans. Not your grandpa's Republican party. — slaterradio (@slaterradio) July 22, 2016

So said the Grimmest paper in the world....yawn https://t.co/lCME0UvHvp — Brett Winterble (@WinterbleShow) July 22, 2016

That's a wrap on the 2016 Republican National Convention from Cleveland, Ohio!