A & G with Milo Yiannopoulos at the RNC

Jack and Joe were joined at The Republican National Convention by Milo Yiannopoulos, the man who is too controversial for Twitter. Milo chatted with the guys about the ban, free speech, and the rise of victimhood and grievance as the new social political currency.

The guys also talk with Milo about why he calls Trump “Daddy,” his take on the convention, and his hilarious new definition of the word “gay.” They even squeeze a few fashion tips out of him for Positive Sean.

Listen below to the full interview that had Joe calling Milo the most important and powerful person at the convention. A belief clearly held by Milo himself long before Joe expressed it verbally.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17730.mp3