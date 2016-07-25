SunEdison projects cancelled, Day One of DNC

SD Cancels Projects with Troubled Sun Edison

San Diego's high-profile push into solar power is facing a setback as city officials have canceled five projects by contractor SunEdison.

More projects could be terminated under the 2015 agreement as soon as next month."SunEdison has failed to meet schedule and contract deadlines stated in the contract," says a July 6 letter from the city's Environmental Services Department to the solar provider.

It’s the First Day of the Democratic National Convention in Philthydelphia

Dems in Philthy Erect 4 Mile Wall to Keep Bernie Backers Away

What a Mook—Robby Blames Russia for Hillary’s Woes

Russia ignores Mooky Claims

In Case you Missed It: Some Muslims in Europe are Converting to Christianity

At Trinity church in the Berlin suburb of Steglitz, the congregation has grown from 150 two years ago to almost 700, swollen by Muslim converts, according to Pastor Gottfried Martens. Earlier this year, churches in Berlin and Hamburg reportedly held mass conversions for asylum seekers at municipal swimming pools.The Austrian Catholic church logged 300 applications for adult baptism in the first three months of 2016, with the Austrian pastoral institute estimating 70% of those converting are refugees.

At Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in the UK, a weekly Persian service attracts between 100 and 140 people. Nearly all are migrants from Iran, Afghanistan and elsewhere in central Asia.

-Brett Winterble

