Brett speaks to North County Conservatives

What's better than hearing your favorite radio personality speak in-person? Hearing them speak in person while eating BBQ, of course! 

AM760's Brett Winterble was in Escondido at Mike's BBQ Tuesday night where he spoke to the North County Conservatives. The event was free and open to the public, kicking off at 6pm. 

Location: Mike's BBQ in Escondido, 1356 W. Valley Pkwy. 

Questions about North County Conservatives? Click here! 

Check out the picutres from the event below! 

