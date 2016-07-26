Priest Murdered during Mass, NO US Flags at DNC

It’s Day 2 of the DNC in Philly and here are the stories we are watching on the Brett Winterble Show First Cut

Dinesh Dsouza joins us today at 2:30pm talking about his new Hillary Clinton Movie and later at 4:30pm Paul Nehlen challenging Paul Ryan in WI joins us at 4:30pm.

See Brett Tonight in Escondido, North County Conservatives! (I will be heading up after the show at 6pm)

The Religion of Peace Strikes in Normandy- Priest Murdered during Mass

Islamist knifemen forced priest, 84, to kneel and filmed his death as they slit his throat: Hollande says 'France is at war with ISIS' after jihadists storm French church during Mass chanting 'Allahu Akbar'

Read More Here >>>

France Knew Church was a Target

Read More Here >>>

FLASHBACK! What AL QAEDA Threatened in 2005

The Sixth Phase Hussein believes that from 2016 onwards there will a period of "total confrontation." As soon as the caliphate has been declared the "Islamic army" it will instigate the "fight between the believers and the non-believers" which has so often been predicted by Osama bin Laden."

Read More Here >>>

Obama moves to Expand Refugee Program for Central Americans

Read More Here >>>

NO US Flags at DNC

Read More Here >>>

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 2PM - 6PM on AM 760 KFMB!