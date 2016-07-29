San Diego police officers shot, one killed, Hillary accepts Dem party nomination

On a Night When Hillary Clinton accepted the Democratic Party Nomination in Philly, 2 Police Officers are shot with one killed and one wounded in San Diego.

Gang Unit Cops Shot in SD

Two San Diego police gang-detail officers making a traffic stop in Southcrest late Thursday night were shot, one mortally wounded, triggering a massive police search into the daylight hours. One suspect is in custody.

San Diego Police Chief, Shelley Zimmerman, said Friday that the slain officer was 43-year-old Jonathan Deguzman, a 16-year veteran of the department with a wife and two young children. The wounded officer is 32-year-old Wade Irwin, a nine-year veteran who is married.

During DNC Moment of Silence for Dead Cops - BLM Shout Interrupts the Peace

