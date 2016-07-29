Sanders: Chargers downtown stadium will boost economy

The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce has voiced its support and approval for the downtown stadium proposal to keep the Chargers here in San Diego. The proposal will go to a November election vote and needs a 66 2/3-percentage approval to pass.

AM 760's Brett Winterble regularly visits with President and CEO of the SD Regional Chamber of Commerce - Jerry Sanders - on why they chose the downtown stadium and how it will benefit the city of San Diego, as well as the expansion of the San Diego Convention Center.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17805.mp3