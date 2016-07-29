Why are so many holistic doctors mysteriously dying?

All across the country, and completely under the radar of all the political news with the party conventions for presidential candidates, as well as the officer-involved shootings, from Dallas, to St. Paul, to New Orleans, and here in San Diego, there's been a wave of holistic doctors mysteriously disappearing and dying under bizarre circumstances.

AM 760's Brett Winterble unearthed this story with the help of Erin Elizabeth from HealthNutNews.com on the reasons why these doctors are dying, and what the motive is behind their disappearances as well as with their possible killers.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17804.mp3