James: Intervention doesn't always have storybook ending

You're probably familiar with the popular cable television show "Intervention," and how it focuses on trying to help those addicted to alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc., and live a better life. Well, there's another show similar to "Intervention." It's called "The Extractors," and with the rise in addiction to drugs like spice, K2, heroin w) elephant sedatives, etc., it takes a bit more tough love to help get these people back on track to living happier lives.

AM 760's Brett Winterble speaks with Evan Bullet James, one of those who's guiding these people away from hard drugs, as well as what his mindset is not knowing how these people will react when confronted for an intervention.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17815.mp3