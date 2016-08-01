Remembering a Fallen Officer, Korrupt Klinton Kremlin Konnection

Officer Guzman’s Funeral Open to the Public

The funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Corral Canyon Road in Bonita. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Shadow Mountain Community Church on Greenfield Drive in El Cajon. A procession to Glen Abbey Memorial Park, where DeGuzman is to be buried, will follow.

DIRTY Filthy Money—Clinton Chair Podesta Paid 35M by Putin’s Govt!!

Clinton Foundation’s Dirty Kremlin Connection

Why is Trump taking the bait—from a party that brought you the Smear Against Clarence Thomas, the Sandra Fluke Episode comes Khazir Khan V. Trump- now GOP Leaders lash out.

Without mentioning the GOP nominee's name, McConnell subtly rebuked Trump's comments directed to Khizr Khan — who delivered a memorable speech condemning Trump's rhetoric toward Muslims on Thursday evening at the Democratic National Convention — and his wife, Ghazala.

RCP Avg Hillary +2

Stein Surge

Surveys over the last six weeks have found a steady but noticeable jump in support for third-party candidates. The biggest beneficiary has been Libertarian Gary Johnson, who has shot up from 4.5 percent to 7.2 percent in RealClearPolitics polling averages. Green Party candidate Jill Stein has also seen an uptick since June — from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

NYT is Hilarious- Hillary Can’t Overcome the Trump Fueled hate?

But to guarantee his defeat, Clinton needs to calibrate her voice more deftly than she typically does.

She’s right that we’re “stronger together.” But she can’t forget how weak many Americans feel right now. Yes, “love trumps hate.” But the hateful currents running through America are powerful ones, and they’re born of a disillusionment that she minimizes at her peril.

-Brett Winterble

