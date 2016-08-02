Dems are starting to worry about Nov, France shuts down radical mosques, and a drunk Kentucky man accused of attacking flight crew- pilots takes him down.

Family Members of Accused Killer of Officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman Claim Innocence

Family members of Jesse Gomez, who is accused of killing a San Diego police officer and critically injuring another in a Southcrest shootout, believe the 53-year-old, described as a dedicated family man, is innocent.

“My dad is a good person,” said his son, Daniel Gomez. “I don’t believe he did this. No one in my family believes he did this.”

Drunk Loser Attacks Flight Crew- Pilots Takes Him Down- See Video at the Link

Fournier Worries: Hillary CANNOT stop lying- it’s in her nature

I am angry at Clinton, because she followed up her convention with another unnecessary lie; another excuse for people to distrust her; another thin reed upon which undecided voters could justify a belated allegiance to a man who former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg called “a dangerous demagogue.”

France Shuts Down Radical Mosques

French authorities shut down 20 mosques and prayer halls they found to be preaching radical Islamic ideology since December, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Monday.

Dems are starting to worry about November

Every assertion about Trump during the primary battle proved wrong: he’ll never run; he won’t file financial disclosures; he’ll be forced out by his own words; all those people at this rallies won’t actually turn out to vote; he has a ceiling; the party will coalesce around an alternative; the institutional wing of the party will never accede to his nomination. Perhaps most importantly, it was hard for many insiders to imagine that when voters were truly asked to fill in the bubble beside the name “Donald Trump” on a presidential ballot, they wouldn’t be jolted back to reality and vote for a real candidate.

None of those things happened.

-Brett Winterble

