Biographer's Corner: Blake Bailey

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Every Monday at 11 a.m., The Mike Slater Show features a biographer of the week. Slater poses the same question to every guest: What are three characteristics of this person that you've written about that best define them, and how can we apply those characteristics to our lives?

This week Slater welcomed Blake Bailey, author of Cheever: A Life. The book focuses on novelist John Cheever, who was one of the most famous short story writers in the world, despite the many demons in his life, including but not limited to, alcoholism and self-loathing. Cheever had a knack for exploring and exposing the mundane parts of everyday life in an interesting and curious manner.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17845.mp3