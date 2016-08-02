Human trafficking has "negative connotation," but it's a hard reality

It's a harsh reality. You may know someone who's been a victim or know someone who's child, teenager or young adult has been abducted and sold into slavery and/or for human labor. It's something that needs to be addressed and continued to be monitored and prosecuted against until we rid these people from our existence.

Human trafficking is not to be ignored, no matter how you slice it. It's here, and it needs to cease to exist. AM 760's Brett Winterble spoke with Ashley Wilcott (Office of the Child Advocate, Georgia) on how she and others are trying to fight this horrible tragedy. Additionally, Brett provides a great allegory to human trafficking in a story that appeared in the San Diego Reader back in June.

Ashley Wilcott http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17856.mp3

San Diego Reader story http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17857.mp3