How would you react to an "After-School Satan Club?"

The Satanic Temple scares a lot of people, for some obvious reasons and some not-so-obvious reasons. One of those not-so-obvious reasons, until it was unearthed this week by various media outlets, is the fact that the temple contacted a number of schools across the nation in hopes of starting an after-school program entitled, "After-School Satan Club." The temple's website states that the programs will "focus not on worship of the Devil, but 'critical reasoning, independent-thinking, fun, and free thought."

AM 760's Brett Winterble ponders a number of thoughts that could make this new after-school club be labeled a distraction, perhaps a violation of church and state, as well as how hilarious it could be all at the same time.

Part 1 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17858.mp3

Part 2 http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17859.mp3