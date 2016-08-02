Work is compatible with human dignity

Many in this audience are familiar with the "Protestant work ethic." You may understand the importance of labor, industry, and working and creating value for yourself and for others. Perhaps you may not be aware of the "spiritual" work ethic especially when it pertains to this year's historic election.

AM 760's Brett Winterble speaks with Father Bill Nicholas -- from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles -- on what this year's election's effect will have on us from a work ethic perspective, as well as how there's an inherent human dignity in work.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17862.mp3