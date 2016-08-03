Obama ordered $400M in ransom payments to Iran, Ryan under the gun, armed man busted at Trump tower

What do you call it when the President of the United States ordered 400M in Ransom Payments to the Terrorists in Tehran

The Obama administration secretly organized an airlift of $400 million worth of cash to Iran that coincided with the January release of four Americans detained in Tehran, according to U.S. and European officials and congressional staff briefed on the operation afterward.

Wooden pallets stacked with euros, Swiss francs and other currencies were flown into Iran on an unmarked cargo plane, according to these officials. The U.S. procured the money from the central banks of the Netherlands and Switzerland, they said.

Ryan under the Gun

In midst of Khan Kontroversy Armed Man busted at Trump tower

The Secret Service asked for NYPD assistance after stopping the man at the building on Fifth Avenue by E. 56th St. just after 10 p.m., officials said.

Police sources said the man walked through a blocked-off area with a gun, and was taken in by the Secret Service because he didn’t comply with authorities.

ISIS declares Christ is a Slave of Allah

-Brett Winterble

