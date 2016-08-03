Ballot selfies harmless yet hardly a priority

Politicians have been labeled as such because all they want to do is to tell you want they think you want to hear, or rather what they want to hear. It doesn't necessarily fall in line with what they believe or want, but it's a power-grab more often than not. When you run for office, whether at the local, state or federal level, you're looking to achieve this great source of power. You may not be the swing vote or the sole vote, but your vote is strong enough to overrule a number of people. It's fascinating yet intimidating all at the same time.

A vote took place this week in Sacramento that has me befuddled, bewildered, and beside myself.

The California Legislature wants voters to be allowed to post photos of their marked ballots on social media. (Associated Press)

Now, I don't necessarily have an issue with someone wanting to take a "selfie" and display on social media for whom they voted. There really isn't that much harm in it. However, I can understand how the opposition feels about "selfies" making a strong presence in today's digital world.

Let's look at a couple instances. Let's say someone you know, whether a teenager/young adult or millennial, tries to take a selfie and decides he/she doesn't care whether or not someone else is in the shot. Let's also say that other person's ballot is in clear sight of your camera lens and you post that person's vote on the app or website? Wouldn't you think that's not cool and violate some sort of Constitutional right to privacy?

What about this? The report says that in legalizing such a bill, it would give those more "freedom" to express their enthusiasm in voting for their candidate. Sure! That's all fine and dandy, but do you have to do it right at the ballot box? Do you have to carry out such an action at the voting center, especially if there are long lines? I understand selfies can took as little as a few seconds, but there are those few out there who can ruin it for the whole bunch and take selfies until the cows come home.

Sure, you don't want to feel any sense of coercion in voting for a particular candidate. You want to vote who you think will best fit the role of President of the United States, United States Senator or Representative for the House, as well as your local and state officials. You want to do your own homework and make an educated decision. You likely won't let someone's selfie affect your decision on your candidate.

My biggest problem with a story like this and a bill like this getting so much push-back and coverage is the lack of prioritizing from our elected officials. I understand it's an election year, However, what must be going through the minds of these elected officials to think that our tax dollars should be spent passing bills based on social media-driven pictures and selfish/ego-driven actions? This is absolutely ridiculous. I get trying to reach the younger demographic and getting more young people to vote. The problem with that is more often than not, younger voters are lower-information voters and they vote for the same candidate as their friend/family member did without doing any research on what that candidate plans on doing once elected into office.

What essentially these elected officials are doing is siphoning their power through the younger voters. I understand the one true thing that's left for us to make change to this system is to elect these folks out of office. There's really no way around it. You can't get rid of these morons who don't know how to prioritize a better budget, getting rid of or drastically lowering property taxes, abolishing the death tax, or perhaps being the first state, upon a repealing of the Affordable Care Act (and ONLY if that were to happen), to institute a free-market healthcare system where we can pay for what we want. These are just a few examples, but, no, we can't go any further until the millennials have the "right" to post ballot selfies at a ballot box.

Speaking on having the right to vote, it's amazing to think that you don't need any sort of identification to vote. Some people are offended by the idea of discrimination, but if you need identification to drive a car, buy a gun, purchase alcohol, etc., how do you NOT need any sort of ID to carry out probably the most important civic duty we have as Americans? How many of those that are deceased are having their information lifted whether by American citizens or those illegally in this country in order to vote for whatever candidate they want? It's certainly a valid point.

But, no, our state's highest power cares more about writing laws that cater more toward those who are addicted and proficient in the social media platform. Those are the people who will transform this country and abolish a great chunk of what we've built over the past 240 years.