Mike Slater has a conversation with Dr. Ben Carson

The Mike Slater Show

Mike Slater has a conversation with Dr. Ben Carson

Posted: Updated:

AM 760's Mike Slater had the pleasure of talking to former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson.

Why does Carson continue to support Donald Trump? What views does he hold about a possible four or eight year Hillary Clinton presidency that may forever alter the course of America?

The intriguing conversation covered quite a bit of ground, including Carson's experience as a presidential candidate and what he learned from it. Carson also made an appeal for Christians to vote for Donald Trump and shared a personal story about an instance when Trump paid off someone's mortgage AND helped stop a mugging!

Listen in on their full conversation!

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17863.mp3  
 

