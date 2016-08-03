Mike Slater has a conversation with Dr. Ben Carson

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!More >>
AM 760's Mike Slater had the pleasure of talking to former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson.
Why does Carson continue to support Donald Trump? What views does he hold about a possible four or eight year Hillary Clinton presidency that may forever alter the course of America?
The intriguing conversation covered quite a bit of ground, including Carson's experience as a presidential candidate and what he learned from it. Carson also made an appeal for Christians to vote for Donald Trump and shared a personal story about an instance when Trump paid off someone's mortgage AND helped stop a mugging!
Listen in on their full conversation!
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_17863.mp3