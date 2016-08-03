Iran ransom deal: Any way you slice it, this is a disaster

The Obama administration admitted Wednesday morning that the United States sent $400 million in cash, Swiss francs and euros on pallets to Iran in what the administration is calling paying off interest from an arms deal that took place in 1979. However, many pundits are debating whether or not this was in exchange for four American hostages that have been held for quite some time.

AM 760's Brett Winterble unloads on the incompetence of the Obama administration and how the United States should not be negotiating with nations that engage in terrorism.

