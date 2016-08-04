American woman butchered in London

American Woman Butchered on London Street

Police sources confirmed the attacker hailed from Norway and is of Somali descent. After speaking to his family, searching his home and working with MI5 and MI6, police sources added that he has shown no signs of radicalization. The dead woman was confirmed as an American while the injured were British, Australian, Israeli and another American.

She died at the scene while being cradled by a group of Spanish tourists who rushed to her aid late last night. The victim, in her 60's, was knifed in the back while five others were injured during the horrific attack. As she lay dying in the arms of her desperate rescuers, she warned: “He’s still here, he’s still here.”

Clinton Got Millions from Sharia Education Firm

The company’s finances strictly adhere to “Sharia Finance,” which includes giving “zakat,” a religious tax of which one-eighth of the proceeds is dedicated to funding Islamic jihad. The company also contributed millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation.

London’s Kahn Says All IS Well

Sadiq Kahn has urged Londoners to “keep calm and vigilant” as police investigate a possible terror-related knife rampage in Russell Square that left one woman dead. The Mayor of London said police are working to “extremely hard” to establish a motive for the attack which counter-terrorism officers are investigating.

New California Computer Regulations Will Be Expensive

By the end of this year, the California Energy Commission will adopt energy efficiency guidelines for computers, becoming the first state in the nation to do so. The agency estimates it will add about $18 to price of a computer but promises it will save customers and businesses much more in energy savings.

Hillary Tax Hikes 1.3 Trillion

Clinton’s policies for expanding government’s role in family leave and student loans would contribute significantly to the deficit, and in turn a growing national debt that stands at $19.358 trillion.

Libertarians Lament Trump's Flailing But It Doesn’t Matter

This is not an argument that Trump will win, and to try to interpret the mechanics of his campaign or his “message” using normal logic is a fool’s errand. Nothing is normal anymore, and nothing matters.

Kahn says Constitution Must Submit to Sharia Law

Notwithstanding his war-hero son’s genuinely patriotic example, Khizr M. Khan has published papers supporting the supremacy of Islamic law over “man-made” Western law — including the very Constitution he championed in his Democratic National Convention speech attacking GOP presidential nod Donald Trump.

