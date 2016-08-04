Open-carry & CCWs on the college campus: yay or nay?

The 2nd Amendment and gun control debate will likely continue in perpetuity. At least I don't think the arguments will cease, and that's fine. I don't really see a winner coming out of this squabbling when it really matters. However, if you need a refresher on what California is doing to reform gun control here in the Golden State, please take a few minutes and read my previous entry on guns.

Now, that you're relatively refreshed on what's taking place here in the "Banana Republic of California" (as many conservatives are calling it), you'd be surprised to find that the Lone Star State in Texas is receiving a lot of push-back with the latest addendum to their open-carry/concealed carry weapon laws.

Texas' new law allowing concealed handguns in college classrooms, buildings and dorms has barely started and already faces a legal challenge seeking to block it before students return for the fall semester. Three professors at the University of Texas sued July 6 to overturn the law, claiming it is unconstitutional and is forcing colleges to impose "dangerously-experimental gun policies." Texas has allowed licensed concealed handguns in public since 1995 but had previously made college buildings off limits. (Associated Press)

I understand the legalities of every new law. The whole process is mind-numbing and can be grueling to say the very least. That being said, Texas has been well-known for being a very pro-2nd-Amendment state and this shouldn't surprise anyone at all. I do have a slight issue with college campuses being allowed to have open-carry.

You have a number of young adults attending classes and being indoctrinated one way or the other in an institute of "higher learning." While that may very well be true, I have a hard time grasping that students/young adults should be allowed to purchase guns and go through appropriate background checks, let alone carry weapons on a college campus. I understand that you have to be 21 years old (18 if you're active military) to have open carry, according to this law, but it most certainly doesn't make me more accepting of the new law.

It's a horrible tragedy that 50 years ago, a sniper attack from atop the University of Texas clock tower ended up killing 17 in the end. I understand the need to keep guns off campus. I understand the professors' fears to have loaded weapons inside classrooms and especially with students who are NOT carrying at any given time.

Please understand that I respect the 2nd Amendment at the highest level. We should be educating ourselves on how to use weapons under the right supervision and not have businesses allow sales of large amounts of weapons/ammo at any one given time for fear of that person getting out of control. However, I'm so accepting of those who are responsible with their guns and exercise their right to defend themselves from criminals, burglars, etc.

Let's look at this discussion from a different angle. Like the Associated Press story presented, you have a teacher who is fearful of having open-carry in her classroom. Her reasons were stated as such: "allowing guns into classrooms could be dangerous when discussions can wade into emotionally and politically charged topics such as gay rights and abortion."

That's a fair reason. I don't disagree with what she's stating. Everyone is going to feel differently, at least on a scale, about how they feel having guns in the classroom. However, what about if the guns are out of normal sight? Is it more of the out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality where if the teacher and the students don't have a clue that someone is openly carrying a weapon, is there really a problem? Conversely, how trusting are you of that person that's carrying?

I suppose like with any law, or rather states that have strict gun control laws, there will likely be special cases allowed, but I don't imagine that happening unless campus administration, local police authorities and perhaps a local/state justice system gets involved. It would make sense to me that it would have to go down that route before professors are legally allowed to bar students from entering their classrooms with concealed-carry weapons.

While the 2nd Amendment does give us these freedoms and rights, and the states have some additional stipulations with laws, for example, regarding gun control, it seems as if there's an inherent trust that's been established. Yet, if we are aware that someone is carrying a loaded weapon, how soon before that trust is broken and all hell breaks loose? It's a really slippery slope.

As I previously stated, I don't think this argument will ever come to rest. No true winner will ever really emerge. You're going to have your protectors of the children and less vulnerable who want the safest conditions and guns to, not necessarily be outlawed, but restricted. You'll have a strong swath of 2nd-Amendment rights protectors of the gun-carrying world. Will there be instances of gun violence where, more often than not, the person who pulls the trigger shouldn't have had a gun in the first place? Sure, it's not always that way, but if history repeats itself, there's more of a need of a background check, classroom/gun range training, and other factors needed for those who want to accept the responsibility of carrying out in the public realm.