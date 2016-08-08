Monday's First Cut: Trump to Unveil Economy Proposals

Trump to Unveil Economy Proposals

Trump will also propose a repeal of the estate tax, sometimes called the “death tax.” Under current law, the 40 percent tax applies only to estates larger than $5.45 million for individuals and $10.9 million for couples. For U.S. businesses, Trump will propose a tax rate of 15% and suggest strengthening intellectual-property protections. He’s expected to call for three income-tax brackets, down from the current seven. He’ll call for the elimination of special tax treatment for carried-interest income at private-equity firms and other investment firms—the latter of which is a proposal his Democratic rival also supports.

Hillary Clinton Got an Iranian Scientist Killed

Mahmood-- Send More Cash

"I passionately advise you not to let the historical defamation and bitter incident be recorded under your name," Ahmadinejad wrote. The letter comes as the controversial former president, who led the country from 2005 to 2013, is reportedly working towards a possible run in next year's presidential election.

Social Media Trends and Trump

Mama Bosa Wishes They Had Pulled an ‘Eli Manning’

Come on Cheryl—JB isn’t Eli! A source authenticated a Facebook comment left by Cheryl Bosa on Sunday afternoon. In it, she voices frustration at the situation. "It bums me out for him so much," she wrote to a friend. "Wish we pulled an Eli Manning on draft day."

Ken Caminiti inducted into the Padres Hall Of Fame

Why Don’t People Care About the Olympics?

Tune in at 4:05p and Brett will tell you!

PokeDopes Wreck Historic Fort in Massachusetts

A fort destroyed in the Revolutionary War is again fending off attacks — this time from “Pokemon Go” players. Caretakers of Fort Phoenix in Massachusetts say players of the popular smartphone game are damaging the historic site.

