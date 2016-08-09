Tuesday's First Cut: Colleges give benefits to illegal immigrant students

Colleges Giving New Benefits to Illegal Immigrant Students

In Chicago, Loyola University students conceived and then overwhelmingly approved the Magis Scholarship Fund to benefit illegals -- to be paid for by legal students and their hard-working parents. Their vote was approved by the supposed grownups in the room, the University's Board of Trustees.

A Poll You Haven’t Heard Of

Churches Prepare for Terror Attacks in the USA

As Father Josiah Trenham prepared to read the Gospel, several parishioners discreetly scooped up their babies, retreated up the aisles of St. Andrew Orthodox Church and out into the spring air, so as not to allow the crying of little ones to disturb the divine liturgy. The time-honored tradition was shattered when a car passed by the Riverside, Calif. church, slowing down as the front passenger leaned out of his window and bellowed menacingly through a bullhorn, according to witnesses.“Allahu Akbar!” the unidentified man repeated several times as the unnerved parents drew their infants close and exchanged worried glances.

Father of Orlando ISIS Terrorist Attends Hillary Rally to Show Support

When questioned whether Clinton's campaign knew he was going to the event and sitting directly behind the presidential candidate, Mateen said, "It's a Democratic party, so everyone can join."

Ivanka Says Trump Critics Are Fearful of Change

"They’re scared," Ivanka Trump said of her father's harshest critics. "They never thought that he’d be where he is."

Hillary Clinton Building a Narrative to Help the Stupid Support Her

-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

