Here's What's Up: Immigration in America and the Khan family

Here's the deal with the Khan family.

This is very simple. I don't know anyone, myself included, who has a problem with the Muslim Khan family immigrating to America. I do have a problem, however, with the Muslim terrorists who killed their son in Iraq immigrating to America.

This distinction can't be hard to see, can it?

Now, let's talk about immigration for Muslims into America.

If someone comes from a country where there's a lot of terrorism going on, they absolutely should have more scrutiny applied to them than a Buddhist from Quebec. Now, if Buddhists from Quebec start a blowing people up, then we'll apply more scrutiny to them.

Again, I don't see any bigotry with this process, it just seems common sense. So if the Khan family tried to immigrate today from Pakistan, there would be higher scrutiny put on them. But they'd pass, because they're good people.

Here's an example of a missed opportunity when Americans would have benefited from increased scrutiny.

Two guys immigrated to America in 2009, refugees from Iraq, and end up living in Kentucky. In 2011, an American soldier in a village in Iraq, found a cellphone in a pile of rubble. The fingerprints on that cellphone match to the finger prints of these two people in Kentucky.

So what's the big deal?

That cellphone was used as a detonation device that killed American soldiers. The pair were soon arrested for trying to sell weapons to Al Qaeda and Iraq.

Now, I can't imagine Mr. and Mrs. Khan would want these two people in America. These are the kind of people who killed their son in Iraq. So what can we do to stop it? What can we do to make sure people like those two killers don't come to America?

I'd like the Khan's family suggestion. I'd also like to ask Hillary why she supports porous borders and loose refugee policies from certain countries where people like this can come into America so easily.

If I were Trump, I'd flip it and say, 'Hey Hillary, why do you want the terrorists who killed the Khan's son to come to America? You must want it because you sure have no plan to stop it.'

Now, the Republicans could have preempted this whole thing from being a thing in the first place if at their convention, they had someone like Johnny Walker.

Johnny Walker born and raised in Iraq, Baghdad and he helped the Navy SEALs there for many years. His family was at risk because he helped the Americans, so he came to America as a refugee, and now he's a citizen living right here in San Diego. I asked him on my radio show a couple months ago what he thought about Trump's policy on Muslims coming to America and he said, No, no.

"You don't want these people here, I promise you," he said. "You don't want the people I know in Iraq to live here in America. You need to make sure you know exactly who they are before you let them here."

We talked to another man from Afghanistan who said the same thing.

Why didn't the Republican party have Johnny Walker speak at their convention and nip this whole thing in the bud? I don't know, maybe Trump's team can reach out to Johnny Walker and have him speak in the next few months here.

In the meantime, maybe Mr. Khan should give that pocket constitution to Hillary Clinton. She needs to brush up on it as well.